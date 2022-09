Photo courtesy/ K-State Athletics: K-State’s Will Brennan catches a fly ball against Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – A K-State baseball product is making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday.

Will Brennan will start in right field for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians drafted him in the eighth round in 2019.

Brennan is hitting .314 in the minors with an .850 OPS. Wednesday’s game starts at 7:10.