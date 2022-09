CHICAGO (KSNT) – K-State baseball alumnus Will Brennan made the most of his MLB debut.

Brennan started in right field for the Guardians against the White Sox. In the third inning, he hit a single to center field for his first MLB hit. That hit allowed Oscar Gonzalez to score, also marking Brennan’s first Major League RBI. The Guardians beat the White Sox, 8-2.

Brennan was called up to the Guardians earlier Wednesday.