MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State sophomore guard Anthony Thomas announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 guard spent just one season with the Wildcats. Thomas redshirted, and did not play, in his only year with Kansas State.

Thomas transferred to K-State after one year with UT-Martin and one year at Tallahassee College.

He’s the third K-State player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Walk-on Peyton Ackerman and junior forward Ish Massoud have also announced plans to transfer.