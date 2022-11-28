MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State basketball’s senior guard Markquis Nowell was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Nowell was named the MVP of the Cayman Islands Classic tournament in which K-State won over Thanksgiving week.

In three games last week Nowell averaged 18.7 points, 9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Nowell is the second Wildcat basketball player this season to earn a weekly award from the Big 12. Keyontae Johnson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 14.

Nowell, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, is averaging 15.3 points per game on 42.2 shooting from the field through six games. K-State men’s basketball is 6-0 for the first time since 2018-19.

The Wildcats take the court next against Butler in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Nov. 30