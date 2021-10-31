K-State handles Washburn in WBB exhibition game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball defeated Washburn on Sunday 68-39 in an exhibition match.

Junior Ayoka Lee reminded fans why she was a unanimous selection the preseason All Big 12 team as she led all scorers with 17 points while playing only 17 minutes. Lee grabbed nine rebounds too.

Mya Johnson led Washburn in scoring with 11 points. Shae Sanchez posted six points for the Ichabods.

Other key contributors for the ‘Cats were freshman Serena Sundell with eight points and five assists, and sophomore Jada Moore with seven points and six rebounds.

K-State will take the court on Friday, Nov. 5 to face Pitt State for another exhibition match. Washburn is back in action on Friday, Nov. 12 at Southwestern Oklahoma State.