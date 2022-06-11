EUGENE, Ore. (KSNT)- K-State fifth-year senior Tejaswin Shankar won a National Championship in high jump on Friday.

Shankar also won high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2018. This year Shankar won in a jump-off after clearing a bar at 2.27 meters (7-feet 5.25-inches).

Shankar finishes his collegiate career as an eight-time All-American in high jump between indoor and outdoor seasons. He also was first-team outdoor All-American four times.

“It feels great to be a national champion,” said Shankar in a statement from K-State Athletics. “I wanted to give my best and go out with a title. For that to happen is just a blessing. This one I will cherish the most.