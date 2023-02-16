MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State football hired Kansas native Matthew Middleton as its new wide receivers coach.

Middleton is from Kansas City, Kansas, and graduated from Bonner Springs High School. He’s been coaching for 15 years, most recently as the wide receivers coach at Kent State for five seasons.

“He is an energetic coach who will jump right in and develop great relationships with our receivers, offensive unit and team as a whole,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said. “He has experience developing wide receivers into great football players and phenomenal young men, and his ties to the state of Kansas and the ability to bring him back home were added bonuses.”

At Kent State, Middleton guided wide receivers to six all-conference selections, including four first-team honors. Before Kent State, Middleton was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at South Dakota for three seasons. In 2017, the Coyotes advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs with an average of 333.2 passing yards per game to rank sixth in the FCS.