MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State Wildcats (9-11, 2-5) beat the Oklahoma Sooners (13-7, 3-4) Wednesday night 61-53.

Mike McGuirl led the way in scoring for the Cats with 16 points. Makol Mawien led defensively with 10 rebounds.

The Cats went into halftime up by only six points, 28-22.

K-State kept its lead to go on to win, 61-53.

The Wildcats will continue its homestand at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 12 West Virginia.