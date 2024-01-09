MORGANTOWN, W.V. (KSNT) – The year 2024 is yet to produce a loss for K-State men’s basketball.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in the new calendar year, and 2-0 in Big 12 play after a road win on Tuesday. Kansas State beat West Virginia, 81-67, in Morgantown.

The ‘Cats shot north of 50% from the field and outrebounded the Mountaineers 35-22 en route to picking up their second true road win of the season.

Cam Carter led all scorers with 23 points. David N’Guessan pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds while Will McNair provided 12 points and nine boards.

K-State is now 12-3 overall. The Wildcats return to action on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Texas Tech.