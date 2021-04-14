K-State increases capacity limit for baseball, ticket sales change

K-State’s Zach Kokoska competes against Western Michigan at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on February 28, 2021. Photo by Scott D. Weaver / K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas State announced on Wednesday that they increased the fan attendance capacity to 50%.

Tointon Family Stadium will begin the 50% capacity limits starting on Friday as Kansas State hosts Oklahoma for a three-game weekend series. The capacity at 50% totals out to 1,100 people. Up to 175 students will be able to attend the games for free with the seats being in right field.

Face coverings over guests mouths and noses are required while social distancing is recommended to guests. Sanitation and additional cleaning will still be taking place at Tointon Family Stadium for the safety of the guests.

Ticket sales are now being sold individually to guests as general admission. The reserved pods that were being used previously will no longer be in use.

Fans are able to choose a seat in the stadium grandstand or from standing room only. 2020 season ticket holders are able to purchase during a presale window from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Tickets will be available for purchase on the day of each home series at 12:00 PM online at kstatesports.com/tickets or you can call 1.800.221.CATS