MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State baseball just finished one of its best seasons of the last several years.

The Wildcats were frustrated after not receiving an NCAA tournament regional bid. However, a couple of K-State’s players have exciting things to look forward to this summer.

On Tuesday, Kaelen Culpepper was invited to the 2023 Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

“[Culpepper] is the epitome of K-State baseball,” K-State head baseball coach Pete Hughes said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “We are so proud that his everyday investment in our program and community will be in full display at a national level.”

Culpepper was stellar as a sophomore with the Wildcats this spring. He hit .325 with eight doubles, ten home runs and 41 RBI. His .576 slugging percentage led K-State’s offense.

The Memphis native will not be on his own on the trip to North Carolina. K-State closer Tyson Neighbors also received an invite.

Culpepper and Neighbors will be two of 56 players participating in the camp on June 25-29. From there, 26 of those players will be selected to play internationally for Team USA.