MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball got another dude.

Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma will be joining the Wildcats for the 2023-24 season, according to Stadium analyst Jeff Goodman.

Kaluma averaged 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blue Jays last season. The Athletic had Kaluma as the second-ranked transfer this offseason.

The 6-foot-7 forward was a four-star recruit out of high school. He joins the Wildcats with two years of eligibility remaining.