MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football has seen a slew of players hit the transfer portal, but the Wildcats got one back Monday night.

Easton Kilty, a graduate transfer offensive lineman out of North Dakota, committed to K-State via his Instagram.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Kilty is the No. 2-ranked offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Kilty picked the Wildcats over offers from Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and others.