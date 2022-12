MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Following a tight win against TCU in the Big 12 championship game, K-State football has moved up one spot to No. 9 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of 2022.

The Wildcats were slotted at No. 10 ahead of the championship game.

K-State will play No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve for the Wildcats’ 2022 season bowl game.