MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Four-star shooting guard Robert “RJ” Jones announced via Instagram Sunday his commitment to K-State.

Jones is a 6-foot-3 guard from Denton, Texas, and is ranked the No. 1 guard in the state (247 Sports).

He had offers from California, Texas A&M, Colorado and others. Jones is the highest-ranked recruit for new Wildcat head coach Jerome Tang.