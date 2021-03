INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Mark Smith #13 of the Missouri Tigers celebrates against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State basketball had landed a commitment from Missouri transfer Mark Smith.

Smith is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic and will be able to play one season at K-State.

Smith averaged 9.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds as a senior at Missouri.