MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State football picked up another top-ranked in-state recruit Sunday.

Blue Valley High School wide receiver Andre Davis announced via Twitter his commitment to the Wildcats, becoming the fourth top ten Kansas recruit (247 Sports) of the 2023 class to choose Manhattan.

I would like to thank all the coaches who have given me the opportunity play for them and their programs, it has been an amazing experience! With that being said I am excited to announce that I have committed to Kansas state university. #EMAW23 #Committed pic.twitter.com/t7NpF39uwF — Andre Davis (@andre44davis) June 19, 2022

Davis stands at 6-4, 205 pounds, and had offers from Kansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois and others. Davis’ dad, Willie, played for the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons.