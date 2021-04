MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State men’s basketball team landed its third transfer of the offseason in Wake Forest’s Ismael Massoud on Wednesday.

Massoud averaged 8.3 points per game as a sophomore at Wake Forest.

All praise to the most high‼️ @KStateMBB Ready to work! pic.twitter.com/IMsyGc9DjQ — Ismael Massoud (@IsmaelMassoud) April 14, 2021

Massoud joins fellow transfers Mark Smith and Markquis Nowell as new additions for the Wildcats.