MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football has landed its first target out of the 2022-23 transfer portal.

Iowa-transfer wide receiver Keagan Johnson has committed to play for the Wildcats, Johnson announced on Twitter Sunday.

Johnson broke out in 2021 as a true freshman, tallying 352 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns. An injury-ridden 2022 campaign forced Johnson to see the field in just two games, preserving a redshirt.

A former four-star recruit (On3), Johnson comes to K-State with three years of eligibility. He had transfer offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska and others.