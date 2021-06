MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Former K-State football legend Michael Bishop is on the ballot for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame.

Bishop was a 1st team All-American in 1998 and won the Davey O’Brien award which honors college football’s top quarterback. Bishop was also the runner-up for the Heisman trophy in 1998.

Bishop set 14 conference and 34 school records by the end of his career at Kansas State.