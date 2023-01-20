SPRING, TX (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop impacted football beyond Kansas State.

Bishop will be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. To make it into the hall of fame, a player has to stand out from the rest of college football.

Bishop set the K-State record for the most career rushing yards for a quarterback. Most of those came in the wildcat formation.

“Kansas State Wildcats. Wildcat formation,” Bishop said. “We didn’t get credit for it back then, but now, the more that people watch football and the more plays people are seeing… it all stems from Kansas State, Mike Bishop and Coach Snyder.”

In the wildcat formation, the center directly snaps the ball to a non-traditional quarterback. Usually, the “quarterback” is a running back or fullback. Sometimes, it’s a wide receiver or tight end. Snyder often kept Bishop as the quarterback, but disguised the running back as the wildcat.

“You put the ball in my hands and we had one play,” Bishop said. “Fifty-six popeye QB draw. It’s the wildcat offense, so I’m carrying the ball. I’m going the same way the running back’s going. I’m fooling the fullback, and whatever happens after that is on the next guy. So, Wildcat offense, I’m proud to be the guy who people can look back to and say, ‘That’s the wildcat offense.'”

Bishop and the rest of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted in December.