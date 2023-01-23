MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Daniel ‘Deuce’ Green is coming back for one more year with Kansas State football.

The soon to be ‘Super senior’ almost went the opposite route. Green told 27 News after the Sugar Bowl he would likely be declaring for the NFL Draft. However, he changed his mind.

“[My decision] was really based off of just reflecting on the season I had and just thinking of myself as what I wanted to do personally, my goals I had personally set before the season,” Green said. “I just feel like I didn’t achieve all those goals.”

He says injuries plagued most of his 2022 season. He was healthy enough to play, but rarely at 100%. He returns with high expectations.

“I just wanted to come because I wanted the opportunity to show why I can be one of the best linebackers in the country,” Green said.

Green’s breakout 2021 campaign consisted of 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. In 2022, he tallied just 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Green’s game in coverage was perhaps vastly improved, he tallied two picks and four pass deflections in 2022.

“Personal reasons I just felt like I left a lot of things out there on the field that I feel like I could’ve just been better at,” Green said.

The Wildcats had the best defense in the Big 12 in 2022. They lose several key pieces including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, nose guard Eli Huggins and defensive back Julius Brents. Green expects new, young, talented players to step up.

“I think we got young guys that are bought into what we do here at K-State,” Green said. “It’s hard to replace guys like that, obviously… but I feel like we got a group of guys that are hungry and that are ready to come out and compete and fill those spots.”

The veteran defender knows there will be even more attention on him with some of those other stars heading to the NFL Draft. However, he says if teams try to focus in on him too much, the ‘Cats have enough weapons across the board to make opponents pay.

In case it wasn’t assumed: Green says the goal is to repeat as Big 12 Champions.

“Of course,” Green said. “That’s kind of the standard now. We’ve been there, and we know what it takes to get there.”

K-State’s 2023 schedule has not been released yet.