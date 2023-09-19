MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State linebacker Daniel Green is out for the season, Chris Klieman confirmed to reports on Tuesday.

Green, in his sixth-year with the ‘Cats, sustained a pectoral injury during K-State’s loss at Missouri. He had surgery Tuesday morning, Klieman said. He was voted team captain this fall for the second-straight season.

The devastating injury likely ends his college career, as Green was using his ‘COVID year’ to play one final season of college football. Klieman said the idea of Green getting another year of eligibility is something he will ‘investigate.’

He told K-Nation last spring, shortly after announcing his decision to return, that he wasn’t fully healthy for most of the 2022 season and wanted to prove himself in one last season with K-State.

Fellow linebacker Jake Clifton is also out with an injury. True freshman and Hillsboro, Mo. native Austin Romaine is listed first at the middle linebacker spot in this week’s K-State football depth chart.

Green had nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss in K-State’s week three game in Columbia.

He had 232 total tackles in his college career, just 18 short of becoming the 27th player in K-State football history to reach 250 tackles.