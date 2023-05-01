KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- K-State football will return its entire starting offensive line from the 2022 season.

The Wildcats welcome back Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Cooper Beebe, along with KT Leveston, Hayden Gillum and others. The group has dubbed their wholesale return ‘Bring Back The Beef.’

However, it was not beef that starting center Hayden Gillum was putting down on Friday night in Kansas City. The Wildcat O-lineman joined record executive Rick Ross and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce on stage at the ‘Kelce Jam’ on Friday night in KC.

Gillum devoured 22 wings in two minutes in the chicken wing eating contest, bringing home the victory. Gillum and Kelce posed for a photo afterwards as the K-State veteran blocker held a ‘Chicken Wing Challenge’ trophy honoring his win in the Wingstop eating challenge.

Gillum, listed on K-State’s website as 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, will be a sixth-year senior for K-State in the fall of 2023.