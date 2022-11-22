IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – Senior Randen Plattner’s journey with K-State football is getting recognition from the Big 12 conference.

Plattner was named a Big 12 Champion for Life. His story is featured on the Big 12’s social channels and will be played in Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the season.

Plattner walked on to the K-State football team, but he earned a scholarship after showing the staff his work ethic.

“A message that I would share to anyone, something that I’ve lived by for a while, is work hard, dream big,” Plattner said. “It’s four little words that carry a lot of impact in my life. It’s an important order. You’ve got to work hard in order to dream big, and you can dream big, but then you’ve got to work hard. They go hand-in-hand.”

Plattner is grateful for the opportunity to be a leader in the community and has become a mentor for many of the younger players on the team.

“He would say ‘I’m only a specialist,'” head coach Chris Klieman said. “It’s different for me. He’s an integral part of Kansas State football, and one of the most respected kids on our football team by what he does on the field, and more importantly, what he does off the field, especially impacting these new kids. He goes above and beyond in doing the things: reaching out to young people, as well as when we do community service events. He’s just a guy that has no problem being out in front and talking about Kansas State and about how, as a mentor, we can really make a difference in kids’ lives.”

Big 12 Champions for Life highlights athletes who have the defining characteristics of a champion. It has featured the life-changing stories of nearly 400 student-athletes and university alumni.