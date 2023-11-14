MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Wildcat linebacker suffered a season ending injury on Saturday.

Jake Clifton left the game in K-State’s win against Baylor for a undisclosed injury. He will miss the remainder of the year, Klieman told reporters on Tuesday. The sophomore linebacker had 22 tackles, including two for loss, in eight games played this season.

It’s an unfortunate blow for Kansas State after another linebacker, senior captain Daniel Green, underwent season-ending surgery in September.

Klieman says true freshman Austin Romaine, who has seen the field in nine of K-State’s ten games this season, will play more in-place of Clifton.

Coach Klieman also said Rex Van Whye and Beau Palmer could see the field more in Clifton’s absence.