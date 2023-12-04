MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A pair of Wildcats has joined the group of several Kansas State football players to announce plans to transfer.

On Monday, two new names joined the list of outgoing transfers. One of the new portal additions from Manhattan was a starter. Defensive end Nate Matlack will transfer. Matlack spent four seasons with the ‘Cats. He redshirted in 2020. In three seasons of action, he played in 37 games and totaled 9.5 sacks. Matlack also contributed with 14 tackles for loss.

Redshirt sophomore running back Anthony Frias also announced plans to transfer. Frias spent two seasons in Manhattan after a year of community college. He redshirted in 2022 for K-State and totaled 42 rushing yards on just 13 carries in 2023.

Frias becomes the second Wildcat running back to leave the program since the end of the 2023 regular season. Treshaun Ward announced plans to explore his options last week.

As of Monday, Dec. 4, The Wildcats have seen 13 players indicate plans to transfer, according to 247 Sports. The list includes four-year quarterback Will Howard.

K-State found out its bowl selection on Sunday. The Wildcats will play NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.