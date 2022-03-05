MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State men’s basketball team lost their fifth straight game on Saturday, a home loss to Oklahoma on senior day.

K-State suffered another defeat, falling 78-71 in Bramlage Coliseum. The two OU wins over K-State make the first series sweep of the Wildcats for the Sooners since 2011-12.

After digging themselves a brutal 9-2 hole to start the game, K-State gradually got back in it and trailed by only one at halftime.

The ‘Cats took the lead in the first few minutes of the second half and stayed within five points until under the eight minute mark. Oklahoma pulled away slightly to open up a lead as big as nine down the stretch. K-State lingered, but never did seriously threaten in the closing minutes.

Four Wildcats finished in double-figures for Kansas State, headlined by Mark Smith with 22 and Mike McGuirl with 21. Smith combined his 22 points with nine rebounds and McGuirl added five assists with his scoring.

K-State finishes the regular season 14-16 and will play West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, March 5.