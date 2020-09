MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State falls to Arkansas State 35-31 in their first game of the season.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats had balanced offensive scoring, racking up two rushing and two receiving touchdowns.

K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The Wildcats will back in action Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. as they travel down to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.