NORMAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has been on a slump, with an opportunity to get back in the win column Tuesday at Oklahoma.

The Wildcats put up a bunch of great highlights, but the team couldn’t put up a win, falling to the Sooners 79-65.

Oklahoma started the game hot, up 9-2 early, but the Wildcats quickly responded with an 11-0 run to take a 13-9 lead.

From there, it was back-and-forth basketball, with K-State leading 28-27 with four minutes left in the first half. The basket trading continued, as the two teams stayed tied at 36-36 at the break.

K-State scored the first bucket of the second half, but the Sooners followed with a 12-0 run that set them up with a 10-point lead – a lead Oklahoma would maintain the rest of the game.

The Wildcat offense and defense struggled, as the closest K-State would cut into the lead down 8 points with seven minutes left in the game.

Oklahoma would continue to pull away through the rest of the contest, ending with a 79-65 victory.

Nae’Qwon Tomlin led the team in scoring with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell each scored 14, Abayomi Iyiola added 11.

The loss marks four out of the last five for the Wildcats, moving the team’s record to 19-7, 7-6 in Big 12 play. K-State hosts No. 19 Iowa State on Saturday.