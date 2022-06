MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Jerome Tang fills his eighth roster spot with a transfer from Virginia Tech.

David N’Guessan, a 6’9″ forward, is joining the Wildcats. He played in all 36 games for the Hokies this past season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. N’Guessan had a career-high 15 points in the season opener against Maine.

N’Guessan is Tang’s fourth transfer. There are still five roster spots available.