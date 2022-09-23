MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 schedule on Friday.

The Wildcats already released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season over the summer. The new release outlines their conference schedule, too.

Jerome Tang’s first season as K-State’s head coach will open with an exhibition match against Washburn on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The regular season will tipoff at home, too, on Monday, Nov. 7 against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The conference season for K-State will begin on New Year’s Eve. K-State will host West Virginia on December 31 in Bramlage Coliseum. They’ll end the regular season with West Virginia, too. The two teams will meet for the second time on March 4 in Morgantown.

Full Schedule: