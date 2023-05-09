MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State associate head men’s basketball coach Ulric Maligi is one of 50 college basketball coaches named to the “Most Impactful High Major Assistant Coaches in Division I Basketball” list by Silver Waves Media.

Maligi, in his first year with K-State, is one of five Big 12 assistant coaches on the list. KU had two assistants make the list.

Maligi played a huge role in a staff that took a roster with only two returning players from the previous year, to a third place finish in the Big 12 and one win away from the Final Four.

He also has helped build a solid 2023 recruiting class, including three different four-star commits who will join the Wildcats next season.

Maligi came to K-State with previous coaching experience at both Texas and Texas Tech.