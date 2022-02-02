MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats are used to playing close games, but they finished on the winning side this time.

K-State beat Oklahoma State 71-68 to snap a three-game losing streak.

The game was tied at 68 with less than a minute left. After a timeout, a jump ball gave K-State the ball. Nijel Pack sank a three-pointer with two seconds remaining to take the win.

Pack scored a game-high 22 points.. Mark Smith grabbed eight rebounds to go with his 19 points, and Markquis Nowell also finished in double-digit scoring with 12. Mike McGuirl added a career-high 10 rebounds.

Next, the Wildcats (11-10, 3-6) travel to TCU for a Saturday evening match up.