MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – No. 7 K-State men’s basketball welcomed No. 10 Texas to Bramlage Coliseum Saturday in a battle for the top of the Big 12.

In close game that came down to the end, the Longhorns were able to come out on top with a 69-66 victory.

Saturday’s contest started out close, with Texas taking a slight 7-6 advantage five minutes into the game. K-State followed with a 22-7 run, leading 28-14 ten minutes later.

The two teams traded baskets the rest of the half, with three free throws for the Longhorns cutting the Wildcat lead to 36-25 heading into the locker room.

Texas started the second half on a 14-4 run to make it a one-point game. With 12 minutes to play, the Longhorns took their first lead since 7-6 at 46-45.

Texas led by as much as six points, but the Wildcats kept themselves in it. A slew of free throws brought K-State within 62-60 with minutes to play.

The remaining minutes of the game got intense. The two schools tied it up at 64-64, and a free throw from Texas made it 65-64 with two minutes remaining.

With a minute to go, Markquis Nowell made a jumper for K-State as the Wildcats took a 66-65 lead. Texas responded with a basket of its own, leading 67-66.

On K-State’s next possession, the team couldn’t get a shot to go and was forced to foul. Texas hit both free throws to take a 69-66 lead.

K-State couldn’t get a game-tying three to fall, as the Longhorns held on to a 69-66 victory.

Keyontae Johnson led K-State with 16 points. Desi Sills provided 11 off the bench, Nowell adding 10.

The loss moves K-State’s record to 18-5, 6-4 in conference play. The Wildcats have now lost three of their last four games, all Top 12 teams or higher matchups.

K-State welcomes another tough opponent, No. 15 TCU, to Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 7.