LUBBOCK, TX (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball traveled to Texas Tech on Saturday, coming off of a win at home against TCU.

The Wildcats couldn’t finish the road matchup, dropping their third game in four matchups, 71-63, to the Red Raiders.

K-State started with an early 5-2 lead before both offenses stalled. It took five minutes into the game before Texas Tech took its first lead at 7-5.

The two schools played back-and-forth for most of the first half, with a Desi Sills layup giving K-State a 25-23 lead with three minutes to play.

From there, the Red Raiders found a rhythm, going on 9-1 run to end the half. With that, Texas Tech took a 33-26 lead – and the momentum – into the locker room.

Both offenses still struggled to get started in the second half, with Texas Tech holding on to a 39-33 lead into the first media timeout.

Down eight points, K-State went on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 43-41 with 12 minutes to play. The Red Raiders followed with a 7-3 run of their own to extend the lead back out to six.

Free throws and a Sills three pulled K-State with one point with eight minutes to play as the teams started to play intense basketball down the stretch.

With two minutes left, a pair of Markquis Nowell free throws cut the Red Raider lead to 62-61. Free throws and layups led Texas Tech on an eight-point run to put the game out of reach, however, as the Red Raiders held on to a 71-63 victory.

Nowell led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points, but finished just 1-10 from 3-point range. Sills added 12 points off the bench, Nae’Qwon Tomlin with 10. For the first time this season, Keyontae Johnson failed to reach double-figuring scoring with nine points.

The loss moves K-State to 19-6, 7-5 in conference play. The Wildcats are back on the road on Tuesday at Oklahoma.