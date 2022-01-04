K-State men’s basketball falls to Longhorns in Weber’s absence

MANHATTAN, KS – JANUARY 04: Assistant Coach Shane Southwell of the Kansas State Wildcats calls out instructions during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Bramlage Coliseum on January 4, 2022 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball made the most of not having head coach Bruce Weber or seven of its players.

However, Texas prevailed 70-57.

The Wildcats got off to a strong start, which is something they’ve struggled with this season. They held the lead almost the entire first half, by as much as nine points.

Texas figured out the Wildcats’ offense during halftime. The Longhorns took the lead early in the second half and didn’t let go of it.

Nijel Pack led the ‘Cats with 21 points. Selton Miguel added 13 and had eight rebounds.