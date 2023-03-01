MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats sent their seniors off in style.

K-State beat Oklahoma, 85-69, in its final game at Bramlage Coliseum.

OU led for most of the first half, but K-State finally grabbed a one-point lead with 6:16 left. The two traded shots until K-State went on a 9-0 run to end the half with a 34-25 lead.

The ‘Cats started the second half with a 7-2 run and continued to grow their lead to 20. OU cut it to ten, but K-State quickly built its lead back into the teens and its 16-point final lead.

It’s K-State fourth-straight win. Nae’Qwon Tomlin led the team with 19 points. Keyontae Johnson added 16 and Desi Sills had 15.