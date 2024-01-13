LUBBOCK, Texas (KSNT) – The Wildcats couldn’t come out on the right side of a close game.

K-State men’s basketball lost to Texas Tech, 60-59, on Saturday.

The game came down to fouls and free throws. With 41 seconds left in the game, Tylor Perry made two free throws to put the ‘Cats up, 59-57. Then, Cam Carter fouled Joe Toussaint after a layup. The Red raiders had tied the game with a shot at the lead.

Toussaint made the extra point, giving Tech the 60-59 lead. With 30 seconds left, K-State (12-4, 2-1) couldn’t manufacture a basket or draw a foul before the final buzzer.

The entire game wasn’t so close, though. K-State held a 12-point lead in the second half, but Texas Tech went on a nine-point run to cut the lead to five. The Red Raiders kept chipping away until they had the win.

Perry finished with 16 points and four assists. Cam Carter was right behind him with 15 points.