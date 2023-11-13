MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats finally took control of a game and won with a big margin.

K-State beat South Dakota State 91-68 Monday night.

David N’Guessan got the first two points of the night on the fast break, and K-State (2-1) led all the way through. South Dakota State cut the Wildcats’ lead to 5 with 6:07 left in the first half, but couldn’t get any closer.

The ‘Cats laid the points on thicker in the second half. For every South Dakota State bucket, K-State answered with two.

Cam Carter led the way with 25 points. Tylor Perry was close behind with 22 points, including 6-8 from 3-point range. RJ Jones and Will McNair Jr. also finished in double-digit scoring with 14 and 10 points, respectfully.

Next, K-State travels to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.