K-State men’s basketball handles Green Bay in bounce back win

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday but they’re back in the win column now, with an 82-64 win over Green Bay Sunday.

The game was still close about halfway through the first half, when Green Bay trailed by only two halfway through the half. K-State responded with a 7-0 run to extend its lead to nine. The Phoenix came back to pull within three with 6:54 remaining in the first half. K-State responded again, this time with a 17-4 run to end the half. It went into halftime leading 46-30.

Green Bay never pulled back within single digits in the second half. K-State opened up their lead to as many as 21 and went on to win 82-64.

Markquis Nowell lead the way for K-State with 22 points. K-State also got a great game out of Ismael Massoud, who finished the day with 17 points and did not miss a shot all game. Massoud went 5-for-5 from the field, four of which were three pointers. He also sank all three free throws he attempted.

Mark Smith was also solid for Kansas State on Sunday. Smith finished with a double-double, tallying 14 points and ten rebounds.

Nijel Pack played 14 minutes and scored six points in his first game back from injury.

K-State moves to 6-3 with the win and will take the court again on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Nebraska.