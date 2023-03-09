KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – TCU’s defense figured out how to stop K-State’s powerful leaders.

K-State fell to TCU, 80-67, in Thursday night’s quarterfinal game.

The Wildcats started with a 4-0 lead, using the paint to get early points. Then, the game got flashier. Desi Sills made a 3-pointer that sparked a 7-0 run, including a David N’Guessan dunk.

TCU put together an 11-2 run to tie the game with 12:53 left in the first half. The two teams traded the lead until less than six minutes remained in the half. After tying the game at 25, TCU went on a 12-4 run to take an eight-point lead. The Horned Frogs led 37-32 at the half.

K-State didn’t catch up in the second half. The ‘Cats trimmed their deficit to two, but TCU grew it to as many as 16 points. Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s 3-pointer with 2:43 left gave the final 13-point loss.

Keyontae Johnson and Sills led K-State’s scoring with 14 points each, even though Johnson fouled out with 6:21 left. Markquis Nowell had 11 points with one 3-pointer. Sills led the defense with four blocks.