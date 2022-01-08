K-State men’s basketball loses second game without Weber

MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – The Wildcats played short-handed for the second consecutive Big 12 game.

West Virginia slid past K-State 71-68 Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats (8-6, 0-3) got off to a hot start, leading by 17 points midway through the first half and 13 at the half.

However, they ran out of steam in the second. The Mountaineers scored 44 points on 50% shooting in the second half, after scoring just 27 points on 32.3% shooting in the first half.

Sophomore Nijel Pack had a team-high 20 points on 6-of-15 3-point shooting. Mark Smith finished with 14 points, and Ish Massoud added 13.

Markquis Nowell played his first Big 12 game after missing the past two due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He finished with his third points/assists double-double this season, getting 10 points and a game-high 10 assists. His 3 points/assists double-doubles are the most by a Wildcat in a single season and career.

Next, K-State hosts TCU on Jan. 12 to begin a two-game home stretch.