MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A lot of uncertainty led into the season opener for K-State men’s basketball Monday with a new coaching staff and a roster of just two returning players.

Kansas State’s Jerome Tang earned his first win as head coach Monday night. The Wildcats opened the 2022-23 season with a 93-59 win over UT Rio Grande Valley.

K-State hired Tang back in March after finishing the 2022-21 season with a 14-17 record. The 30-year veteran spent 19 years on Scott Drew’s coaching staff at Baylor, racking up a 397-222 record as both an assistant coach and associate head coach. Tang brought that success to the Octagon of Doom on Monday, attracting a crowd of 7,635 fans — which is well above last year’s average of ~6,000.

The Wildcats controlled the game from the very beginning, surging to a 20-5 in the first half. KSU put on a promising show from the field, shooting a collective 45.5 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from behind the arc.

Monday’s victory marks the first time six K-State players have landed in double digits since 2016. Markquis Nowell and Nae’Qwan Tomlin lead the way with 14 points each.

With 93 points, it was the most points in a season opener since scoring 98 against Southern Utah in 2014.

The Wildcats hit the road Friday with a Power Five test against California. That game tips off at 6 p.m.