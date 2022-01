MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats are still looking for their first Big 12 win.

K-State lost to TCU 60-57, losing it’s third-straight close game.

The Wildcats held a two-point lead with 11 seconds left. However, TCU made a 3-pointer and two free throws to get the win.

Markquis Nowell finished with 18 points. Nijel Pack and Mark Smith each added 10.

Next, the Wildcats host Texas Tech on Saturday morning, Jan. 15.