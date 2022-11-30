INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball, under direction of new head coach Jerome Tang, started the season a perfect 6-0 with a chance to get a seventh win against Butler on Wednesday.

The Wildcats couldn’t overcome an early 13-point deficit to the Bulldogs, losing 76-64 and handing the team its first loss of the year.

The two teams battled back and forth early, with Butler taking a 15-12 lead six minutes in. The Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run from there, holding on to a 13-point lead halfway through the first half.

A 13-4 run in the second half from the Wildcats pulled K-State within five points, but Butler retained momentum and found a 20-point lead with less than nine minutes to play.

The two teams traded baskets the rest of the night, ending with a 76-64 loss for K-State, its first of the season.

Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Desi Sills scored 17 and Markquis Nowell scored 13 as the other two Wildcats in double digits. Nowell added eight assists.

K-State’s record moves to 6-1 on the season, with a matchup against in-state opponent Wichita State next on the schedule on December 3.