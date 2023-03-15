MANHATTAN (KSNT)- The Kansas State Mens Basketball Team is headed to Greensboro, North Carolina for their game in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The three seeded Wildcats are set to play 14-seeded Montana State this Friday, March 17. The feeling of anticipation was imminent in the airport this morning.

Players, staff, the marching band and cheerleaders all gathered in Manhattan Regional Airport this morning. There was excitement throughout the building as the Wildcats are fresh off one of their best seasons in recent memory: the last time they were in the NCAA tournament was in the 2018-2019 season. However, everyone knows there is still work to be done.

“When you have 363 teams in college basketball, in division one college basketball, it’s a small percentage so it’s a blessing and an honor and a privilege, and we’re fired up about it, looking forward to going to Greensboro and enjoying this time together,” said Head Coach Jerome Tang.

Tang says he hoped to have even more successful seasons in the future, but for now, the fans and players should embrace what this season has meant for the Kansas State Program, and what it will continue to mean as the tournament goes on.

K-State and Montana State will tip off this Friday at 8:40 p.m. CST. If the Cats’ make it out of the first weekend, they will be making the trip to New York to play in the Sweet Sixteen in Madison Square Garden.