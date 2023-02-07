MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – With losses in three of the team’s last four games, K-State men’s basketball hosted No. 17 TCU in a Big 12 battle.

K-State led nearly the whole game, as the Wildcats ended an all-around game on top 82-61.

TCU hit a jump shot seven minutes into the game to take an 8-7 lead. The Horned Frogs never got back on top.

A 10-3 run from the Wildcats put K-State up 18-11. K-State held around a seven-point lead for most of the first half.

The two teams traded buckets at the end of the first half, as K-State took a 36-30 lead into the locker room.

The second half started with an 8-4 run from the Horned Frogs, narrowing K-State’s lead to just two points.

The Wildcats then went on a 13-2 run to extend their lead back out to 53-40. K-State was able to hold on to that lead for the rest of the game.

On another run, K-State added an additional 15 points to its lead as the Wildcats jumped from up 65-59 to 80-59. The Wildcats held out for the rest of the game, winning 82-61.

K-State point guard Markquis Nowell broke a record Tuesday night – with 187 assists this season, he passed Steve Henson with the most assists in a single season in K-State history. Nowell finished with 18 points and seven assists.

The Wildcats saw four other players reach double-figures: Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills each with 14, Tykei Greene with 13 and David N’Guessan with 10.

K-State moves to 19-5 with the win, 7-4 in conference play.