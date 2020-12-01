K-State men’s basketball wins their first game of season against UMKC

UMKC competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on November 30, 2020. Courtesy of Scott Weaver

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The K-State Wildcats picked up their first win of the season Monday, winning 62-58 after a full 40 minute battle against the University of Missouri – Kansas City (UMKC).

K-State had three ‘Cats record double-figures in the game with sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon and freshman guard Nigel Pack both scoring 14 points, while transfer sophomore forward Kaosi Ezeagu brought in 11 points.

K-State now sits at 1-2 on the year. The 0-2 start was the first since the 2002 season.

The Wildcats will host the University of Nevada – Las Vegas (UNLV) on Saturday, Dec. 5.