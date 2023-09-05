MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wildcats are on the come up after a dominant showing in their season opener.

K-State football moved up one spot from No. 16 to No. 15 in this week’s AP college football poll.

The promotion in rankings comes after the ‘Cats beat SEMO 45-0 in week one.

The ‘Cats are one of just three Big 12 schools ranked this week. Texas is No. 11 and Oklahoma checks in at No. 18. Future Big 12 teams Utah and Colorado are both ranked, at No. 12 and No. 22, respectively.

K-State hosts Troy on Saturday, Sept. 9.